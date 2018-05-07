Share:

rawalpindi-A woman on Monday lodged a complaint with Regional Police Officer (RPO) and accused four police officers and cops of forcing her female tenant for developing illicit relations with them and running a brothel in her house. She also alleged the four cops stormed into her house by breaking the doors on May 6, 2018 and humiliated her in front of the neighbourhood and threatened her to implicate her in bogus cases when she refused to accept the cops’ illegal demands.

According to details, Gull Zareena wife of Muhammad Shehzad, resident of Pir Fateh Ali Shah, Mohalla Chaudrian Attock, has lodged a written complaint with RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja stating that she is a noble citizen of Pakistan and has owned a house in Mohala Chaudhrian in which a woman namely Sajeela Bibi is residing along with her sons and daughter.

She added that four cops including Sub Inspector (SI) Firdos Shah, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sajjad Ali and two constables Irfan and Amir, posted at Police Station (PS) City, Hassanabdal, have been involved in harassing Sajeela and have been forcing her to develop illicit relations with them.

She further mentioned that the cops also asked the lady to run a brothel in her house or else they would implicate her along with sons and daughter in bogus cases.

Gull Zareena told RPO that the four cops forcefully entered her house on May 6 and used abusive language against her. She alleged that the cops threatened her to bow before their illegal demands or else they would implicate her and her husband in a fake case. She accused the cops of stealing CCTV cameras and Rs 45000 cash from the shop of her husband before storming her house.

The victim appealed RPO Wisal Fakher to hold an inquiry against the four cops and take departmental action against them. The RPO accepted the complaint and has begun investigation according to sources.

Moreover, the victim has also posted the copies of the complaint to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar, Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan in hopes of legal action against the four cops.