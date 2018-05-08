Share:

Punjab govt launches crop insurance scheme

Punjab government has started crop insurance scheme (Takaful) to protect the income of farmers against unfavorable circumstances. Agriculture Department spokesman said on Monday that the scheme will launch from Kharif 2018 and in first it will cover Sheikupura, Sahiwal, Loadhran and Rahim Yar Khan districts. Under this scheme,100 per cent subsidy on Insurance Premium for land owners of up to five acres while 50 per cent subsidy on Insurance Premium for land owners from five acre to 25 acres. This scheme will be applicable during its first phase on cotton and rice fields. In the second phase, insurance will be applicable on more crops including sugarcane, maize, wheat, orchards and vegetables. Under this scheme, compensation will be done in case of natural calamity or low yield. Spokesman said that to ensure transparency, government introduced online system. Agricultural production and farm incomes in Pakistan are frequently affected by natural disasters such as droughts, floods, cyclones, storms, landslides and earthquakes. This scheme will give protection economically to farming community, he claimed.–Staff Reporter

Rally at Minar-i-Pakistan will be

historic: MMA leaders

Jamaat-i-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that MMA public meeting at the Minar-i-Pakistan would be an unprecedented gathering. Baloch who is also secretary general of Muthida Majlis-i-Amal said this during a press conference here on Monday. MMA leaders Shah Awais Noorani, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Pir Mehfuz Mashhadi and Allama Riaz Durrani were also present on occasion. Baloch said the MMA would defeat the politics of wealth with the help of its dedicated workers. He said that the MMA strongly condemned the murderous attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and added that violence in the democratic process was not acceptable. He deplored that senior political leaders were insulting one another at their public meetings. Shoe throwing, abuses and firing at a minister proved that the bitterness expressed at public meetings was having serious consequences.–Staff Reporter

HRCP feels for workers in Balochistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan HRCP has expressed grave concern at the recent deaths of 29 workers in Balochistan. On 4 May, six migrant workers involved in installing a mobile phone tower in Kharan were killed by assailants who attacked their camp as they slept. During 5–6 May, 23 colliers were killed in two separate mining accidents—a methane explosion in a mine in Marwar and a mudslide in another mine in Sooranj, which left several miners fatally trapped. In a statement issued yesterday, HRCP has said: ‘It is unacceptable that workers are not provided adequate security in regions known to be politically sensitive and thus vulnerable to such attacks. The responsibility for protecting workers in such a situation lies squarely with their employers, who must take all possible steps to ensure that their operations in any given area do not put workers at unnecessary risk. Where this risk exists, employers are bound to provide their workers with regular and adequate security. ‘Moreover, mining accidents such as methane explosions and cave-ins may be preventable if the correct occupational health and safety procedures and mechanisms are implemented early on. In what is a physically grueling occupation in even the best of conditions, miners’ lives cannot be treated as dispensable. This implies that creating and sustaining conditions of decent work—for which both the state and employers are legally responsible—is as important as creating work in the first instance.’ HRCP has also urged the state and the employers concerned to ensure that the workers’ beneficiaries are, in both cases, compensated fairly. –Staff Reporter

PU Oriental College convocation today

Punjab University Oriental College’s 3rd convocation will be held today at Sheerani Hall of Old Campus. Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin will be chief guest and PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen will preside over the ceremony. Also, the Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) will organize a seminar on “Nuclear Regulatory Framework and Oversight Process in Pakistan” on Tuesday (today) at 11am in its auditorium. Former Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority will throw light on the topic. Meanwhile, the Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BSc (Engg) Chemical Engineering 2nd semester examination 2017. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.–Staff Reporter