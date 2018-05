Share:

RIYADH - Saudi police gunned down a terrorist who killed four security men and resisted arrest to attack the police forces with a knife, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. According to the agency's statement, the killed terrorist is a Saudi man. Security forces besieged the house of his parents and called on him to turn himself over. However, he refused and attacked security forces with a knife, which led to his death at the hospital of injuries he sustained during the clashes.