LOS ANGELES:- Kylie Minogue has admitted she axed loads of songs that sounded ‘’too country’’ for her new album ‘Golden’. Kylie Minogue dumped a load of songs from her album because she thought they sounded ‘’too country.’’ The 49-year-old singer released her 14th studio album ‘Golden’ last month but she has admitted, although she wanted to put a country spin on it, she felt like some of the tracks - which she recored in Nashville, Tennessee - were a little bit too overboard and she wanted to stick to her pop roots. She explained: ‘’We did some songs in Nashville that were a step too far for me.