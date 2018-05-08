Share:

LAHORE - The LCCI has strongly condemned assassination attempt on Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. In a statement, the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil said that assassination attempt on Ahsan Iqbal is a conspiracy to create anarchy in the country therefore, the government should utilize all available resources to track down the conspirators. "This is an extra ordinary happening and should be taken and tackled very seriously as anti-Pakistani elements are not only want to create unrest in the country but are also trying to defame the soft image of the country", the LCCI office-bearers said.