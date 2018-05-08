Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan's equities couldn't sustain its intra-day rally led by Fertilizers and E&Ps stocks, as profit taking in selected stocks mainly in banks dragged index to red zone.

Resultantly, market lost 158 points during the day, closing at 44,379 index points.

Fertilizer sector contributed 47 points to index, as manufacturers raised urea prices by Rs80-100/bag due to removal of cash subsidy. Additionally, Engro Corporation gained 2 percent today, as company announced new investment of $21.4million in Siddiqsons energy limited.

E&Ps sector remained top contributor to index points 109 points mainly due to rise in international crude oil prices, up by $2/barrel whereas commercial banks contributed 133 points to index decline.

Top 5 scrips including HBL (-2.1 percent), LUCK (-2.6 percent), UBL (-2.3 percent), PAKT (-3.2 percent) & HUBC (-1.1 percent) contributed 176pts to the index decline whereas stocks including PPL (+3.3 percent), POL (+2 percent), ENGRO (+1.5 percent), FFC (+1.4 percent) & EFERT (+1.4 percent) added 156pts to the index gain.