MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Former district nazim Riaz Asghar Warriach said disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was himself a creation of 'invisible forces'.

Talking to media here, he said that he and his party could not win elections if they were held transparently. He vehemently criticised Sharif brothers, saying they had been looting the national wealth for the last 37 years. He said that the construction of roads and bridges for which Nawaz Sharif and his family claimed credit were done with foreign loans. "By doing so, they have burdened the country with heavy loans," he added.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Qaud-i-Azam (PML-Q) was the only political party that works for the welfare of farmers and labourers. He claimed that most of the health and education projects were initiated and completed during the tenure of the PML-Q government. "Some of important projects like New District Headquarters Hospital were initiated in the end of the PML-Q rule which was later abandoned by the PML-N government," he flayed. He added that the PML-N government had never focused on the development of rural areas.

He claimed that the PML-Q with the support of the masses would come to power in the upcoming general elections and would work for the uplift of the poor of the country.

LAND ISSUE

PPP Gujranwala Division president Devan Shameem Akhtar in a press conference held at Malakwal said that some influential persons with the alleged connivance of local administration had occupied his land measuring 20 Kanals. He said that a case concerning the issue was sub judice in Land Revenue Board of Punjab, Lahore, but the accused did not care for that and started construction over the disputed land. He said that he had lodged a complaint with the Malakwal SHO and also brought the matter in the notice of the DPO but they had not initiated any proceedings against the culprits. He appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking notice of the injustice being done to him.

MOCK EXERCISE

Rescue 1122 conducted a mock exercise to test the capability and preparedness of the rescuers to tackle the possible floods in the upcoming monsoon season. The exercises were organised at Rasul Barrage. On the occasion, the Mandi Bahauddin deputy commissioner said that the mock exercises helped greatly to enhance the capabilities of the personnel and check preparedness for tackling any untoward situation.