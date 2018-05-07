Share:

“What is inconceivable is that anyone should go to bed hungry, that children should die for lack of medical attention; what is inconceivable is that 30% of our farm people cannot write their names and that 99% of them know nothing of Cuba’s history.”

–From Fidel Castro’s own defense,

delivered at his trial in October 1953.

Castro is addressing a large crowd at Havana Square. In the words of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Fidel is addicted to words.

Fidel Castro succeeds in bringing revolution in Cuba in less than seven-years struggle against the dictator, Fulgencio Batista. Batista flees the country on 1st January 1959. Castro enters Havana on 7th January, and the US recognises the new Cuban government with some averseness. However, the same month the nationalisation drive by Fidel on the encouragement of Che Guevara and Raul Castro causesuproar in Washington. The US imposes economic embargos on Cuba. To break its economic isolation, Cuba tilts towards the Soviet Union to avoid any counter-revolution. Despite many attempts of destabilising the Cuban revolutionary regime, the US didn’t succeed in achieving its goal.

The legend is that Fidel Castro survived around 630 assassination attempts made against him by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Whether it is true or not, however, it is true that Fidel succeeded in defeating any American attempt that was made to overthrow his government.

Whether the Cuban revolution achieved what it desired is a topic that divides scholars into opposite camps; however, two areas where Cubais envied even by the US are its free health and education systems. Now that Fidel is dead and Raul has stepped down from the presidency, it is to see what will be the future of Cuba.