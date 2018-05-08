Share:

Rawalpindi - Islamabad and Rawalpindi police separately nabbed 8 members of two gangs of dacoits and recovered cash, mobile phones, computers, laptops, weapons and other valuables from their possession here on Monday.

Cases were lodged against the detainees while further investigation is on.

According to details, a police team of Khana police station carried out a raid and held six members of a dacoit gang. Police have recovered 5 pistols, 15 mobile phones, 2 computers, 2 LEDs and other electronic appliances from their possession. A spokesman to Islamabad police confirmed the arrest of dacoits. He said police apprehended dacoit gang following instructions of SSP (Operations) Islamabad Najib ur Rehman Bagvi. He said that a case was registered against the detainees who were identified as Husnain alias Kala, Qasim Abbas alias Totla, Qadeer Shafi, Zeeshan Kazmi, Shahmir and Wasim Abbas.

On the other hand, Ratta Amral police arrested a two member dacoit gang during an action and recovered weapons, mobile phones and cash from their possession. According to police spokesman SI Imran Haider, City Police Officer Afzaal Kauser took notice of increasing street crime in Ratta Amral and constituted a special police team under supervision of SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf tasking it to burst the dacoits. The police team after hectic efforts managed to arrest the two member gang and seized 2 pistols of 30 bore, 3 mobile phones and cash from their possession. The arrested dacoits were identified as Shafi Ullah and Zahoor Al Rehman. Imran told the accused were also involved in several dacoities while four cases have also been registered against them in different police stations. Similarly, New Town police, on instructions of DSP Ijaz Hussain Shah, raided a gambling den and seized mobile phones and other stuff.

Separately, the police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search operation within limits of PS RA Bazaar and held a suspect besides recovering arms and ammunition from him. The suspect was shifted to PS RA Bazaar for further investigation. Police seized an SMG gun, 3 magazines, 100 bullets and huge quantity of liquor. Case was registered against accused and further investigation was on.