MULTAN-PTI MNA Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar has said that a fake story of power theft was crafted against him on behalf of State Minister for Power Abid Sher Ali as he raised voice in the parliament against overbilling and loadshedding.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club on Monday, he claimed that the power theft case against him was registered on political grounds but he had been acquitted by the inquiry committee. He said that besides Abid Sher Ali some other elements from Islamabad and Multan were also part of this conspiracy. "I'll raise this issue in National Assembly and unveil the motives behind it," he declared. He claimed that since he was an MNA from opposition, the government subjected him to vindictive actions. He said that he rejected the budget and raised slogans in favour of Imran Khan which irked the rulers.

He told the journalists that Mepco officials removed his electricity meter on January 26, 2018 and released fake news to the media that I was caught red handed stealing electricity. He said that although the inquiry was underway against him, a detection bill worth Rs1.7 million was issued to him in the meantime on pressure of Abid Sher Ali. He said that the inquiry team has clearly written in the report that neither his meter was tempered nor he made any attempt to temper it. He added that the committee also recommended issuance of domestic bill to him, action against concerned SDO and meter inspector and quashing of FIR against him.