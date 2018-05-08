Share:

Islamabad - Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has removed a senior principal of a Model Girls College from her post on resisting the pressure of high officials for taking admissions on recommendations, said an official on Monday.

Details said that Principal IMCG, F-6/2, Professor Aalia Durrani, a senior principal was removed from her position when she refused to admit a number of students on recommendations of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) senior official.

The official said that the Professor Alia Durrani has been replaced with a junior principal to get the desired results.

Official said that Professor Durrani was also pressurized to alter the list of successful candidates for new admissions to accommodate unsuccessful near and dear ones. On her refusal to grant admissions to undeserving candidates Prof. Durrani has been removed as a punishment. She has been asked to report at FDE instead.

Meanwhile an emergency meeting of the principals of 20 Model Colleges was convened where a resolution was passed wherein the removal of Prof. Durrani was condemned unanimously.

Principals while condemning the decision call it a blow to merit and vowed to fight such Malpractices in the Model Colleges of the federal capital.

The government sector educational institutes under FDE are facing immense pressure regarding admissions. Every year at the beginning of a new academic session above 250000 apply for admissions in 423 institutions providing secondary and intermediate level education.

The 20 model colleges for boys and girls have remained a priority of students and parents for the admission.

20 model institutions were upgraded by CADD providing better infrastructure and educational facilities. The official said that Prime Minister Education Reforms Program (PMERP) started to provide facilities in other educational institutions also failed in ending the discrimination between model and Federal Government (F.G) institution.

Talking to The Nation a senior official at FDE said that Professor Alia Durrani was removed from the position on receiving public complaints against her regarding admission problems.

He said that FDE received complaints that college administration was not cooperating with public for issuing the admission forms. Denying any pressure regarding adjusting the students without merit, he said that the decision was taken on public complaints as the principal also refused to meet the applicants.