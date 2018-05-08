Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government is likely to present four-month interim budget on May 14.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan told the House while proroguing the session about another session of the Assembly before end of the five-year term of the Assembly on May 31.

Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha had told the media last week about presentation of the provincial budget after the Sindh budget. However, it has been learnt from PML-N sources that a summary has been sent to the chief minister by the Finance Ministry to get approval for presenting the interim budget on May 14.

Sources say the Punjab Finance Department has prepared the full annual budget for fiscal year 2018-19 yet the government has decided to present only four-month of Rs700 billion volume. Increase in salaries and pensions of civil servants proportionate to that approved by the federal government will also be announced in the May 14 budget in addition to making other allocations necessary to run the day to day business of the government during the interim set up.

Earlier, 35th session of the Punjab Assembly was prorogued after brief proceedings of about half an hour.

The session had started an hour and 25 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. The House took up questions on the department of Higher Education but six of the total seven queries were disposed of as the questioners were not present. Public Accounts Committee report on the audit of finances for the year 2011-12 was presented while time till May 31 was sought for that on education, and others. Parliamentary Secretary Mehwish Sultan replied to the only question.

On a point of order, PTI member Mian Aslam Iqbal raised the point of M-CAT and E-CAT entrance test for intermediate students to get admission to medical and engineer discipline of education, and wanted the chair to get the PA committee recommendations implemented. He said that students are being made to take test for which ‘academy mafia’ has once again become active to charge hefty sum of fee from students.

The speaker called for a report from the higher education department and the health education within seven and also called their representatives to appear before him during that period.

The chair proroguing the session expressed best wishes for the members and dropped the hint about another session of the Assembly before completion of its tenure on May 31.