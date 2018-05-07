Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The culprits who had raped a Class-X girl student are still at large and police are not making any effort to apprehend them.

Suspects including Ansar and Hamza abducted the girl when she was going to school in Phalia. They raped her. Her condition turned precarious. She was moved to Phalia THQ Hospital where the doctors confirmed rape after medical examination. Phalia police filed a case but had failed so far to nab the accused.

According to locals, the police are pressurizing parents of the girl to reconcile with the accused.