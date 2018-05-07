Share:

wah cantt-Taxila, Taxila Cantt and Wah Cantt areas are currently facing a terrible episode of load shedding. There has been no electricity during the day and night which continued till Monday evening.

Most affected areas are Taxila city,Faisal Shaheed Road, Purrie Mohallah, Taxila Cantt,Museum Road,HIT, HMC, Joulian, Margalla, Parrian, Thatha Khalil Road, Dohk Syyedan, Sadat Colony, Wahdat Colony, Jamilabad, Nawababad, Gulberg, Quaid Azam Street, Asifabad, Munirabad, Ismael Abad, Jinnah Colony, Wah New City I&II. In Wah Cantt the affected areas include Lala Rukh, Lalazar, Ahmed Nagar, Wah Garden, Garrih Afghanan, Buddho, Gudwal, Askari Cement Factory and Shahwali Colony. The consumers have no way to get rid of this situation. Students, women, children, patients and old people are the ones suffering the most due to due this power outage.

The residents of above mentioned areas of Taxila and Wah Cantt said that IESCO is ignoring the plight of the people. The residents of the affected areas have demanded the Federal and Provincial Governments and the IESCO high-ups to urgently take measures to restore the electricity supply.

They have also threatened to hold protests if their demand will not be met.