OKARA/BUREWALA-Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Okara and suspended the deputy medical superintendent for sorry state of the hospital's affairs.

The secy during the visit found switched off ACs and poor sanitation condition, and terminated Dr Mazhar Hayat with immediate effect. Earlier, he paid a sudden visit to the DHQ Hospital city. He observed that the patients had to buy medicines from bazaar, the state of sanitation was the worst and the ACs of the emergency ward were switched off.

In the emergency ward, he reached DMS Dr Mazhar Hayat's office where he found the AC functional. On inquiry, the DMS said that the ACs of the emergency ward were out of order, and that a written complaint had been submitted to Admin Officer Sana Rashid. He directed the staff to keep up better sanitation, and that medicines for patients were not allowed to be bought from bazaar rather they be provided the same by the hospital.

He handed over termination letter to the DMS on the spot. The patients and citizens observed that the hospital had to bear double burden of patients on account of closure of dispensaries and clinics. Earlier, about 1,500 patients were checked and treated daily in the hospital. Now the number has risen to 3,000 daily. If the qualified dispensers were allowed to conduct simple treatment of patients, under certain conditions, the state of affairs could become better, they said.

Meanwhile, Member Judicial First Board of Revenue Punjab Sohail Shahzad along with Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti heard problems of the farmers at different wheat purchase centres. They issued orders to officials concerned for their resolutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sohail Shahzad said that the farmers were backbone of the economy and it was government's responsibility to resolve their problems at their doorsteps. Agriculture is playing great role in economic growth, he said. He said that to resolve their wheat procurement related problems, a committee had been constituted under the Assistant Commissioner and the farmers file their applications in his office for the redress of their grievances.

He advised the advised the officials of the Food Department officials to ensure maximum facilities for the farmers and do not give any chance of complaints. He assured that the suggestions presented by the farmers would be forwarded to higher authoritie for better facilities. He reviewed various stages of purchase of wheat at Mustafabad and PR centre Burewala. He checked the weight of the wheat and moisture and also discussed wheat storage procedures.

The deputy commissioner said that all stakeholders were being consulted and provided with all the basic facilities on merit in transparent manners. He said that the district administration was in constant touch with the famers and their problems were being resolved on the daily basis.