Share:

KARACHI - A female seminary teacher shot her student dead and committed suicide under mysterious circumstances within the remits of North Nazimabad police station on Monday.

The incident took place at Block H, Kauser Niazi Colony within the limits of North Nazimabad police station. Police rushed to the spot and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood.

Police shifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Their bodies were later handed over to their families for burial process. Deceased teacher was identified as 26-year-old Nasreen, wife of Khalid, while the deceased student was identified as 16-year-old Rabia, daughter of Duggal.

Initially, there were unconfirmed reports that the teacher committed suicide after allegedly shooting and killing a student who refused to get marry with her brother. It was also reported that deceased teacher had asked Rabia for a wedding with her brother few days ago, however, Rabia had refused to get marry with teachers’ brother, adding that the incident occurred when the victim had reached the teacher’s home for getting religious education as per routine and the teacher shoot and killed the victim and then committed suicide by shooting herself with a same pistol.

On the other hand, police investigators said that nothing could say exactly until the investigation completed. “The investigation remains at preliminary level,” says North Nazimabad DSP Naeem Khan. “But the matter seems complicated.”

The officer said that the deceased teacher used to provide religious education at a seminary and the incident took place at her house and deceased Rabia was one of her students. “Some people in the family and relatives trying to change the nature of the incident. The teacher was Afghan origin while the deceased student belonged to Pashtun community and hailed from Peshawar. It seems that the incident apparently occurred over honour killing,” the DSP Khan suspected. “It seems that someone called the girl at the teacher’s house and shot both of them but nothing could say exactly until the investigation completed.” The officer said that the police was also trying to trace the owner of the pistol used in the incident while the empty shells of the pistols were also sent to the forensic division for the ballistics cross matching.

MAN HELD FOR KILLING WIFE

Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife inside their house located in Korangi area.

Police officials said that the incident took place at Mehran Town within the limits of Korangi Industrial Area. Deceased was identified as 30-year-old Maryam Bibi, wife of Imran. Her body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later handed over to her family for burial process after medico-legal process. Police officials while quoting the initial investigation said that deceased was killed by her own husband, adding that the victim’s husband killed her with the help of dagger inside their house.

SHO Khalid Abbasi said that during initial course of investigation husband confessed to have killed his wife mistakenly not intentionally during a scuffle over having illicit relations between his wife and an unidentified man. The officer said that the police have also recovered a dagger used in the incident. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

29 ACCUSED ARRESTED

Police claimed to have arrested at least 29 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Police claimed to have arrested the suspects in 17 raids and an encounter while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in various sort of criminal activities including street crimes, robberies, extortion, car lifting and drug paddling. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.