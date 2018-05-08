Share:

KANDHKOT - Karampur station house officer was martyred during operation against suspects in the Katcha area of Ghouspur and Karampur on Monday.

A police official said that on a tip-off, the local police conducted raids in katcha area of Durani Mahar Village and Jeeaind Jagirani. He said that Station House Officer Ali Hassan Bakhrani was martyred in crossfire.

Later, a heavy contingent of Kashmore police of various cities and towns cordoned off the entire Katcha area of Karampur and Ghouspur where search operation is underway to nab the suspects, he added.