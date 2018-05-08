Share:

LONDON - Australia paceman Peter Siddle took 8 wickets in the match yet still found himself on the losing side as Yorkshire completed a remarkable comeback to beat Essex. Yorkshire were skittled out for 50 in their first innings, with Siddle taking 4 wickets for 7. But having dismissed Essex for 142 in reply, Yorkshire made 329 in their second innings, including Harry Brook's maiden first-class ton. Essex needing to make 238 to win, but with Steve Patterson taking 6-40 and Ben Coad 3 wickets, they were dismissed for 146 as Yorkshire won by 91 runs.