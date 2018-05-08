Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Almighty Allah had bestowed special qualities and talent upon the differently abled children, adding that they needed special attention from all segments of society.

This he said while speaking at Zianab Rehabilitation Center (ZRC) for special children at Jamshed Road on Monday. He said that he took special steps for the education of differently abled children. “I have visited most of the schools and institutions working for rehabilitation of differently-abled children,” he said.

The chief minister said that the education of differently-abled children is quite expensive in private sector but some philanthropists have started serving in this sector.

“This is your greatness that you are running this institution (ZRC) free of cost,” he addressed to Haji Masood Parekh and others who are the founders of the ZRC and operating it free of cost. “I have activated the schools working under the administration of Special Education Department, government of Sindh and now they are also contributing in this rehabilitation work,” he added. He met with special Olympian Arish Ahmed and congratulated him for becoming special Olympian.

The chief minister said that he (Arish) has shown the name of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh. Murad encouraged him and other children being rehabilitated at the ZRC.

He visited different classes and spent some time with children. “I have enjoyed your company, you are our angels and I love you,” he spoke with the special toddlers.