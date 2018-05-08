Share:

Maria Sharapova into Madrid last 16

MADRID - Maria Sharapova's clay-court revival is gathering pace after the Russian eased past Romanian big-hitter Irina-Camelia Begu at the Madrid Open on Monday. Sharapova arrived in Spain on the back of four consecutive defeats but two wins, the latest a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Begu, have sent the 31-year-old into the last 16. France's Kristina Mladenovic will now await Sharapova. After an exchange of breaks midway through the first set, Sharapova broke at 6-5 to clinch the frame after two booming forehand winners. Begu hit back with a break in the opening game of the second but Sharapova responded with two breaks of her own, the second after a sweeping backhand into the corner. She never looked back and, leading 5-1, Sharapova sealed victory after 92 minutes when a Begu forehand hit the net.–AFP

Ribery signs Bayern extension until 2019

BERLIN - Veteran winger Franck Ribery, 35, has signed a one-year extension to stay at Bayern Munich until 2019, the German giants announced on Monday. "I am very happy to be able to play for another year at this great club," said Ribery in a statement. "Munich has long since become a home for my family and I, therefore, am proud to be able to play in the FC Bayern shirt next season." Ribery joined Bayern in 2007, scoring 80 goals in 247 Bundesliga appearances, and won the German league title for a joint record eighth time this season. "We are very pleased that Franck has been retained," said Bayern's sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. "This season, Franck has proved once again in the Bundesliga, as well as in the Champions League and German Cup, what he is capable of and what great quality he has.–AFP

Sindh, Wapda win men, women titles

ISLAMABAD - Sindh retained women’s title while Wapda lifted men’s title in the 17th National Netball Championship 2018 which concluded here at the Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday. The event was organised by Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) in collaboration with PSB. In the thrilling women’s final, Sindh defeated Wapda by 24-22. Quratul Ain, Nayab Razia, Humaira HUma, Sakina Modi, Sumbal, Kashia and Hina Rafiq displayed outstanding performances for defending champions Sindh. Earlier, HEC routed Punjba 28-12 to win the third position. In men’s final, Wapda beat PAF 29-26 after a tough battle. Samad Masood, Yawar Khan, Naseeb Raza and Haris Kamal proved their worth and helped Wapda bag the title. Earlier in the third position match, HEC beat Police 28-27.–Staff Reporter

Zohaib shines in Golden Star Club win

LAHORE – Zohaib Amanat guided Golden Star Cricket Club to a 2-wicket win over Dharampura Gymkhana Club in the 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament. Zohaib Amanat hammed unbeaten 138 runs and thus was named man of the match. Batting first, Dharampura Gymkhana were all out for 233 in 34.4 overs. Asad slammed 65, Hashim 47, Momin Khan 23 and Mahdi Shah 22. Imran Ali was pick of Golden Star Club bowlers as he grabbed 4/30 while Faraz Shakeel clinched 3/35 and M Faisal 2/34. In reply, Golden Star Club achieved the required target for the loss of eight wickets in 33.4 overs. Zohaib Amanat played a superb unbeaten knock of 101-ball 138 runs hitting 6 boundaires and 8 towering sixes. Sohail Amanat scored 32 and Azam Ul Haq unbeaten 30. For Dharampura Gymkhana, Mahdi Shah bagged 3/40 and Rehman Qadir 2/34. In another match of the day, Amir Memorial Cricket Club defeated Mughalpura Gymkhana Club by 7 wickets. Batting first, Mughalpura XI, were all out for 114 runs in 26 overs. M Arslan scored 31 and Fahad Rafiq 23. Jan Hassan took 3/16, M Waqas 3/23 and Irfan Ali 2/25. In reply, Amir Memorial achieved the target for the loss of three wickets in 14.5 overs. Bilal Hanif was top scorer with 48 runs while Umer Seraj hit 26 and M Aanas 23. For Mughalpura XI, Bilal Malik bagged 2/51 and Ali Raza got one wicket.–Staff Reporter