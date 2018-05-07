Share:

KARACHI-This man is a walking reflection of a live fashion show from the streets of Paris or Italy. A salutatorian of the Pakistan School of Fashion Design, HSY is affiliated with the La Chambre Syndicale De La Couture Parisienne in France. The king of fashion, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin is back his prime time talk show, Tonite with HSY.

Talking about his upcoming season 5, HSY said, “I had a great time in the previous seasons, not because I get to ask hard hitting and fun questions but because it’s a show where I get to speak to my friends about things we don’t discuss in front of the camera and to be able to bring that side out of a real person on my show together with them is a lot of fun.”

HSY added: “I want people to know my celebrities as not just celebrities but as real people. As I believe the need of the hour today is for the new millennial to see that the celebrities are just like them and that they have real people problems. So the real people out there in the world feel a little confident about themselves. In terms of having more seasons he said, I never say never, I believe that one should take it a step at a time and then plan accordingly.”

Executive Producer, Khalid Soorty said, “We are very excited about the fifth season as we have departed from the typical names that does the rounds but instead opted for quite a varied mix of guests and have incorporated a more customized approach to ensure every episode has its own organic flavor.”