KHAIRPUR - A primary schoolteacher died in a road accident near Naushahro Feroze on Monday. A schoolteacher Asghar Ali was going to his Nabi Bux Lakho Village on his motorcycle collided with a bus near his village resultantly, he died on the spot. Naushahro Feroze police shifted his body to DHQ hospital and later, handed over to his heirs. The bus driver manage to flee from the scene.

Police did not lodge the case of incident till the fling the news.