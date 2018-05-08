Share:



Patients suffering from thalassemia receive blood transfusion during treatment to mark the World Thalassemia Day in Lahore



Thalassemia affected child treated by blood transfusion at Sundas Foundation Center. World Thalassemia Day observe May 08 with the theme of ‘Together for Humanity’.