LAHORE - The Punjab government has transferred and posted four district and sessions judges. Expanded Programme on Immunization Director Dr Munir Ahmad was given additional charge of director general of health. Awaiting posting at the Lahore High Court, District and Sessions Judge Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan was posted special judge of anti-corruption court in Faisalabad. District and Sessions Judge Safdar Saleem Shahid, special judge at anti-corruption court in Faisalabad, was nominated as presiding officer for the Child Protection Court in Lahore. Awaiting posting at the LHC, District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Saeedullah was posted special judge at anti-corruption court in Sargodha. The order for transfer of Sajjad Hussain, district and sessions judge, as special judge at anti-corruption court in Rawalpindi was cancelled. Manzoor Ahmad Khan, additional deputy commissioner in Khanewal, was issued retirement notification. He will retire on October 11, 2018. Meanwhile, the Punjab government promoted 13 junior clerks to the rank of senior clerk, 13 senior clerks to the rank of assistant and 12 assistants to the rank of superintendent. They include Muhammad Ashiq, Rana Atiqur Rehman, Muzaffar Iqbal, Iftikhar Ahmad and others.

Death anniversary observed

Death anniversary of Pervezuddin, the father of journalist Sheikh Daniyal, Hafiz Muhammad Jehanzeb, and Sheikh Rehman, was held at his residence on Monday. On this occasion, a Mehfil-e-Milad and Quran-khawani was also attended by their relatives, colleagues and friends. The participants offered special prayer for the departed soul.–PR