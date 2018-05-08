Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two sisters died in a road accident near Taj CNG station in the remits of Stuart Ganj police station on Monday.

According to police, a van coming from Dera Ismail Khan for Karachi collided with a car resultantly, two sisters Rabia (30) and Amina (22), were killed on the spot. Area police said that the cause of incident was over speeding and the driver of the van could not maintain control over his van.

Police shifted the bodies to RBUT Civil Hospital and later, handed over to their heirs.

Police said the van driver manage to flee from the scene and added that the further investigation is underway.