Share:



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic upon his arrival at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic review Turkish troops during a welcoming ceremony at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic review Turkish troops during a welcoming ceremony at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic review Turkish troops during a welcoming ceremony at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey