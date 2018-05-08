Share:

LAHORE-Wapda won the 3rd National Men’s Road Championship at Peshawar while Army claimed the national women road championship title as the three-day national activity was participated by all the affiliated units of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF).

According to PCF spokesman, Wapda remained all time king of the men competition and secured 116 points and were followed by Pakistan Army, who bagged second position with 68 points. Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) stood at third position with 52 points. However, in the women competition, Wapda had to content with second place as Army threw an unbeatable challenge by winning all the four goal medals at stake.

WAPDA’s Izzat Ullah was declared the best cyclist of the men championship. In 56km criterim race men, Waheed of SSGC got gold, Nisar Ahmad of Wapda silver and Arslan of Army bronze medal. In 98km road race men, Izzatullah of Wapda grabbed gold, Abbas of Army silver and Hafiz Tahir of Wapda bronze. In 70km team time trial men, Wapda won gold, Army silver and SSGC bronze. In 42km individual time trial men, Najeebullah of Wapda secured gold, Arslan of Army silver and Izzatullah of Wapda bronze.

In National Women’s Road Championship, Army got first position with 137 points, Wapda secured second position with 50 points, whereas Punjab remained at third position with 30 points. In 28km individual time trial women, Sabiha of Army secured gold, Rajia of SSGC silver and Razia of Army bronze. In 28km criterim race women, Sabiha, Nida, and Bakhtawar of Army won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively. In 42km team time trial women, Army won gold, Wapda silver and Punjab bronze while in 56km road race women, Sabiha and Razia of Army won gold and silver and Rajia of SSGC bronze medal.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Sports Junaid Khan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and gave away trophies and medals to the winning teams. The participating teams were Wapda, Army, SSGC, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad.