KASUR-A woman gave birth to a child on road after she was denied treatment at Pattoki Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) here the other day.

A woman namely Saima Bibi, resident of Hanjra-e-Kalan village was brought to Pattoki THQ Hospital for a child delivery case. The doctors, after a brief medical examination, asked her to come on June 21, 2018 for operation. Her relatives repeatedly requested the doctors to admit her as she was experiencing severe labour pain. But they lent a deaf ear to their requests. The woman gave birth to a child on road on the way back home. The passersby covered her with a shawl to provide her privacy and the women living nearby came to aid her in delivery.

After the birth of child, Saima Bibi and the newborn were taken back to Pattoki THQ Hospital on an auto-rickshaw where doctors admitted her in a bid to suppress the matter. Her relatives demanded the Punjab chief minister and the Kasur deputy commissioner look into the matter and take stern action against the culprits.