GUJRANWALA: Police found body of a teen maid in the house of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker, local media reported Monday.

The victim, identified as Kainat, was found dead in servant’s quarter of residence of AJK legislative assembly member Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail Gujjar. Police booked Gujjar’s daughter-in-law and three sons on the complaint of deceased’s father Salamat Masih. According to the FIR, the body bore torture marks while it was sent for post-mortem.

The issue of torturing the child maids made headlines last year when 10-year-old Tayyaba was recovered from the sessions court judge’s residence in Islamabad. The Supreme Court took suo moto notice of the case on media reports, and later transferred the case to the trial court. On April 17, the trial court sentenced Raja Khurram and his wife, Maheen, to one year in prison, in the Tayyaba torture case.