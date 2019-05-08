Share:

The Sindh Rangers arrested 11 outlaws including drug peddlers, recovered arms, narcotics and looted valuables during separate actions in the metropolis on Wednesday.

A spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the paramilitary troops conducted operations against criminals in Industrial Area, Baldia Town, Ittihad Town and Saeedabad areas of Karachi.

During separate actions, the Rangers arrested 11 outlaws including Faraz alias Gitto, Shahid alias Lamba, Asad Khan, Muhammad Mubbashir, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Usama, Zahid alias Jan, Abbas, Shoaib alias Rago and Mustafa.

The Rangers recovered weapons, narcotics and other looted valuables from possession of the detainees who were later handed over to police for further investigation.