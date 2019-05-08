Share:

Islamabad - Nestlé Pakistan and Akhuwat have partnered to empower Nestlé’s Rural Women Sales Agents enrolled under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). A Memorandum of Understanding was signed under which, Nestlé has provided a grant of PKR 2 million to Akhuwat to extend interest-free loans to Nestlé-affiliated BISP beneficiaries in expanding their businesses, in districts of Renala, Okara, Sheikhupura and Pindi Bhattian. Speaking on the occasion, Freda Duplan, CEO Nestlé Pakistan, said, “Today is a big day for our Rural Women Sales Agents. The Nestlé-Akhuwat partnership will allow our Sales Agents to avail interest free micro-loan facility. It has been proven time and time again, that when women have the power to make, spend, save, and control their own money, they make gains not only for themselves but also for their families and communities.”