Share:

LAHORE-Renowned Actor Adnan Siddiqui has advice his fans and followers not to waste food in the Holy month of Ramazan.

In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, “Before I begin, let me clarify I’m not trying to preach anything but just sharing something I want to.” He added, “I would like to request to everyone to not waste food. Sometimes, because we fast, we end up cooking a lot of food that ultimately goes to waste. It would give us more sawaab if we feed the same food to the needy.”

Other than wasting food, the actor also shed light on how people usually lose their tempers during fasts. “I’ve noticed we often lose temper while fasting, whereas fasting teaches us to be patient and have self control,” he commented. “We fast for Allah, then why do we do rash driving or lose temper at people while fasting. It’s not a burden; it’s a blessed month to workship and spread love.”

Wishing everyone the blessings of Ramazan, he concluded, “I wish, Ramadan Kareem Mubarak to you and yours. I pray and hope we all have a month filled with moments of reflection and introspection. May Allah bless us with his choicest of blessings and accept our duas.”