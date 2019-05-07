Share:

A tragic attack killed at least 14 people in an ambush on several buses traveling between Karachi and Gwadar in the remote Ormara area of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to reports, the unidentified attackers intercepted the buses in Buzi Top area on the Coastal Highway around midnight and offloaded 16 of the three dozen people, after checking their identity cards. The attack took place as the bus was traveling on the Makran coastal highway between the port city of Karachi and the Gwadar port in the southwest. Reports cleared that the passengers targeted in the attack were killed after the assailants checked their identity cards but they could not confirm if all the slain were Punjabis. It is my plea to the government of Balochistan to pay attention to such disgusting evils and protect the people of other provinces.

AYAZ UMAR,

Turbat, April 18.