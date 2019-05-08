Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah emphasized upon taking action against hoarders and professing with specific reference to maintaining sanctity of Ramazanul Mubarak. He asked the officers concerned to check control prices of commodities, and set up a mechanised vigilance system.

He was presiding over a meeting held to discuss price control and supply situation of daily-use items in the province. The CS also stressed the need for furnishing progress report of prices, in addition to the monitoring and reporting of Bachat Bazaars & Utility Store.

The CS also asked to Commissioners of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad to improve efforts to maintain sustainability of water & power, cleanliness, Law & Order situation and control on traffic system & accompany the media teams against profiteering and hoarding.

Earlier, Karachi Commissioner informed that price control committees are regularly monitoring and raiding marketing process while a fine amounting to Rs1.3 million has been imposed so far on overcharging. The chair stressed that Assistant Commissioners would monitor Bachat Bazaars, advising Commissioners to ascertain display of price lists. He also asked them to monitors the Law and Order situation and traffic in all divisions.

The CS assured to contact M/o Industries and production for reactivation of closed utility stores.

Moreover, on the directives of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwwani all deputy commissioners of the city have started price control campaign taking stern action against the profiteers in the city to ensure that people get food items on rate fixed by the city administration as well as the rates of fruits and vegetables fixed by the market committee. All deputy commissioners have formed special teams comprising assistant commissioners and mukhtarkars to use their magisterial powers so as to food items are available to the common people on govt fixed prices.

They are supervising the campaign as per directives of the commissioners. Meanwhile Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has asked the deputy commissioners to monitor the campaign and review the performance of the officials concerned He directed the deputy commissioners to submit the performance report to the commissioner office so as to individual performance could be reviewed.

Performance of Market Committee formed to fix the rates of fruits and vegetable every day during holy Month of Ramzan in the morning Sabzi Mandi was also reviewed by the city administration.

In this connection Additional commissioner Karachi 1 Ahmed Ali Qureshi visited the sabzi mandi early morning to monitor the process of fixation of prices of fruits and vegetables at sabzi mandi.

Later the ACK1 submitted his report to the Commissioner with his comments for the improvement in the performance to be taken. Commissioner Karachi has asked the Market Committee to ensure that the prices to be fixed of the fruits and vegetable during the holy Ramazan are reasonable and transparent should be maintained so as to objective to provide the relief to the common people could be achieved.