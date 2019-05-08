Share:

LAHORE - The Businessmen Panel (BMP), an opposition group in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), on Tuesday rejected a performance report of the United Business Group (UBG) regarding FPCCI. BMP Secretary General (Federal) and spokesperson Ahmad Jawad said that the UBG performance report, issued in April 2019, was an utter disappointment for entire business community of the country. He alleged that the UBG had no know-how to run the FPCCI affairs and its report lacked professionalism and clear vision.

He said that according to the report, the FPCCI secretary general attended Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) meeting in Egypt, but failed to tell what the FPCCI had achieved till date to encance trade between Pakistan and rest of the Islamic countries. He also strongly rejected various UBG claims regarding holding of seminars, FTA with China, Pak-Vietnam trade, an MoU with Turkmenistan Chamber, visit of Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to Islamabad, and a number of other UBG initiatives.