Former Brazil captain Thiago Silva faces a race against time to be fit for the Copa America after undergoing knee surgery.

The Paris Saint-Germain center-back underwent an arthroscopy on his right knee on Monday to repair a meniscus tear suffered on April 14.

The injury is expected to sideline the 34-year-old for at least four weeks.

Silva's wife, Isabelle, posted a photo on Instagram along with the message: "Now for the recovery."

Brazil coach Tite will name his Copa America squad on May 17. Silva, who has been capped 78 times for Brazil, was expected to be among the first players included in the 23-man list.

The Copa America will be staged in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7. The hosts have been drawn in Group A alongside Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela.