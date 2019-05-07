Share:

ISLAMABAD-Renowned Calligraphy artist Azeem Iqbal has displayed as many as 60 stunning calligraphic art pieces with depiction of Islamic arts in connection with holy month of Ramazan for art lovers. The collection of calligraphy features Qura’nic verses at Rawalpindi Arts Council portraying the message of peace and harmony through Quran.

Iqbal’s pieces of calligraphy capture the golden period of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to different eras of Islamic civilisations and the present century while he skilfully employs various mediums like leather, stone, wood, bamboo, gold, bronze, copper and hand crafted paper to create beautiful pieces. The panels on display are reflective of the crafty art, while the masterly executed calligraphy lines, sculptural and monumental innovations and antiquity is symbolised by the touch of wood and sanctity imbued with ‘Aab-e-Zamzam’. Azeem Iqbal is among those artists who introduced new techniques of calligraphy by using leather, wood, handmade paper, gold leaf, stones, copper and other traditional items blended with Kufi, Taluth and ‘Nastalique’ scripts.

The stress is less on the structural variations then on the meanings of the written words which are used primarily to express feelings, emotions, thoughts, wishes, desires, commands and pleasure, said Azeem Iqbal.

The artist uses numerous traditional arts to embellish his work. These decorative arts are used not only to visualize beauty of the work but also capture the spirit of the written words.

Azeem’s calligraphies are decorated with floral and geometrical patterns in the oriental tradition while tea-washed paper is used to give a typical burnt and antique look. The technique of collage is used in the broader sense to complete a crafty art panel.

The self-taught artist gets his inspiration from nature with the ideology that calligraphy is a field of love and devotion.

“My creative calligraphies portray divine rhythmic beauty and exaltation in the spiritual domain. I have introduced a unique and new dimensional style in the Islamic Calligraphy covering the golden era of Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be upon Him) to the present century,” Azeem said.

The exhibition will remain open for general public till 10th of Ramazan.