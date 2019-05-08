Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Wednesday said the government did not receive any specific security threats regarding the Data Darbar suicide attack which killed 10 and injured 28 persons.

Talking to media, he said the information on different threats was a routine but no specific threat regarding Data Darbar was received by the law enforcement or intelligence agencies.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Minister Auqaf and religious Affairs Syed Saeed ul Hassan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan and Deputy Commisioner Lahore Saleha Saeed were present.

The CM rejected the speculation that police did not reach the incident’s site on time, adding the police responded immediately with valour.

To another query, he said the culprits would be traced soon and apprehended by the police.

The CM said he had visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters after the incident and

himself monitored the whole operation.

He also announced financial compensation for the victims of the incident.