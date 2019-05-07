Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar along with the Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha visited several Ramazan bazaars on Tuesday and ordered the administration to increase the quantity of subsidized counters in Ramazan markets to facilitate the citizens.

Punjab’s top bureaucrat without any protocol visited the Islampura and Gulshan Ravi Ramazan bazaars and inquired on the quality and rates of fruits and vegetables.

He also directed to increase the quantity of Price Control Magistrates so that high prices of fruits and vegetables could be controlled.

The chief secretary also reviewed the relief arrangements for the citizens and asked citizens’ about their complaints and grievances and directed the admintration to solve the difficulties being faced by citizens.

On Tuesday, citizens yet again have to stand in long queues to get only 250 grams subsidized lemons as government put unannounced ban on the buying limit of subsidized lemons.

Government has been giving Rs 177 subsidy on lemons in Ramazan bazaars’ Agriculture Fair Price corners, and lemons are being sold at Rs 149 per kg and in open market lemon is available at Rs 326.

GOVT OKAYS UPLIFT SCHEMES

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday approved two development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 3037.399 million.

The approved development schemes included, Research and Development, Technical Support or consultancies at the cost of Rs 1497.160 million and widening and improvement of 39.80 km road from Lodhran to Jalalpur Pirwala Road connecting at the cost of Rs 1540.239 million

Chairman Planning and Development Habib ur Rehman Gilani approved these schemes in the 24th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2018-19.