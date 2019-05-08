Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro said Tuesday that he will be fit to play in the Madrid Open singles tournament after overcoming a knee injury.

READ MORE: Pakistan to formally apply for IMF loan programme

The World No. 8 will meet Laslo Djere of Serbia on Wednesday, his first singles match since February.

Del Potro returned to action in a Madrid Open doubles fixture on Monday, teaming with Japan's Kei Nishikori to defeat Fabio Fonigni and Robert Lindstedt 5-7, 6-4, 10-4.

The 2009 US Open champion has played in just one tournament - the Delray Beach Open - since suffering a fractured knee cap at the Shanghai Masters last October.

The 30-year-old has been beset by injuries in recent years and long periods on the sidelines saw his career ranking plummet to 1,045th place in 2016.

READ MORE: Investigation of Data Darbar incident underway: CM Buzdar

Last year he won two ATP titles and reached the final of the US Open, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.