Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro said Tuesday that he will be fit to play in the Madrid Open singles tournament after overcoming a knee injury.

The World No. 8 will meet Laslo Djere of Serbia on Wednesday, his first singles match since February.

Del Potro returned to action in a Madrid Open doubles fixture on Monday, teaming with Japan's Kei Nishikori to defeat Fabio Fonigni and Robert Lindstedt 5-7, 6-4, 10-4.

The 2009 US Open champion has played in just one tournament - the Delray Beach Open - since suffering a fractured knee cap at the Shanghai Masters last October.

The 30-year-old has been beset by injuries in recent years and long periods on the sidelines saw his career ranking plummet to 1,045th place in 2016.

Last year he won two ATP titles and reached the final of the US Open, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.