Islamabad - The Federal Cabinet which met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair gave its nod for registration of 30,000 Madaris by the Ministry of Education in order to bring them in the national mainstream.

Briefing media about decisions taken in federal cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet approved registration of Madaris after comprehensive briefing by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

She said the education minister apprised the cabinet that one window registration of these Madaris and monitoring of their funds were important for their mainstreaming.

Firdous said wrong perception was made in media that these Madaris would be under the Ministry of Education. Rather, these would be linked with the Ministry but work independently.

She said the ministry of education would play the role of a facilitator to the Madaris, adding that modern education was the right of every child studying at the Madaris. “We wanted to provide modern and quality education to them as they are also our children,” she added.

Firdous said the students would also be taught about use of social media so that they could be brought out from isolation.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said a uniformed curriculum would be introduced in all schools and Madaris. The Ministry of Education would also assist the foreign students studying in these Madaris, she added.

In addition, she said, vocational training would be imparted to Madrassa students for their capacity building so that they could be more useful members of the society after passing their graduation.

Firdous said that next budget will meet public aspirations and all allied parties will be taken into confidence before the next budget session of parliament.

She said the cabinet reviewed the issue of energy in depth and the power division was directed to ensure power supply during Sehr and Iftar in Ramazan.

She said the cabinet ratified the ECC decisions of the previous meeting. The cabinet ratified agreement on technical cooperation between Pakistan and Brazil. It also gave approval to annual report of SECP that will be presented to cabinet.

Firdous said the cabinet also approved abolishing of allocation entertainment and gifts in ministries and public sector organisations. It granted approval for extension in acting charge of Chairman Export Processing Zone.

The cabinet also decided that no additional charges will be granted after three months and all posts will be filled in all ministries and divisions.

Firdous said the cabinet also accorded approval for the establishment of Pak-China Engineering University at the Prime Minister House as promised by Imran Khan.

She said Chinese government will provide grant for this university, which will be made Center of Excellence for researchers.

She said the cabinet approved renewal of licences of Telenor and Jazz cellular companies for 15 years at a price of 492.2 million dollars, which will generate an amount of 1.37 billion.

She said the cabinet was also

informed about the steps taken by the Ministry of Health to reduce the prices of medicines.

She said that cabinet had also decided to reactivate Pakistan Steel Mills through public private partnership.

Commenting on PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s return to jail, she said it was unfortunate that a convicted person was going back to jail with such pump and show by his party.

She said in civilised societies convicted persons were not glorified, adding that glorifying the convicted person tantamount to committing the same crime. “Nawaz Sharif is a convict and not an accused.”

She said convicted Nawaz Sharif was violating all rules and laws of the jail manual.

To another question, she said the cabinet also formally approved appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as new head of the Federal Board of Revenue.

Answering another question, Firdous said the government has zero tolerance for hoarders, various cartels of essential items, and corrupt officers, who intend to create difficulties for people.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Power Omar Ayub said the issue of power theft has been contained to a large extent. He said there is no loadshedding on 80 percent of 8783 total feeders in the country.

He said we also wanted to provide electricity during Sehr and Iftar to 60 feeders that were under the load management, but it could not be done due to line losses and stealing.

Omar Ayub said a sum of 61 billion rupees was recovered from electricity thieves in the last five months due to vigorous campaign launched. During the drive, 4225 arrests were made and 27,000 FIRs lodged against the defaulters.

Omar Ayub said the previous government left a burden of 450 billion rupees in circular debt.

He said this burden will be reduced and hopefully in next two years, the circular debt will be cleared. He said new electric metering will be ensured in next four years in order to overcome the line losses.