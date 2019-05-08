Share:

HARIPUR - Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sardar Raza Khan on Monday said that general elections 2018 were the most transparent elections held in the history of Pakistan as we received only 500 complaints against the results. He said this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Cabinet of the Haripur Bar Club. Sardar Raza Khan further said that to bring more transparency in the electoral process we are using modern technology and to address the voters grievances we will also introduce electronic voting machines. He disclosed work on electoral process reforms was underway which would end the complaints within the coming few years and nobody would be able to criticise the elections. The electoral process for the general public is costly, he said, adding “We are bringing reforms which would introduce new people in the politics.”