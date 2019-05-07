Share:

RAWALPINDI - District Health Authority started a 2-week-long immunization campaign on Tuesday to create awareness among women about healthcare of child and make the society healthier.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) is a disease prevention activity aiming at reducing illness, disability and mortality from childhood diseases preventable by immunization. Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan said that health workers were going door-to-door under the drive and educate women about child health and taking preventive measures for infant’s health.

During the drive, he said, polio, measles, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis-B and tuberculosis vaccinations were being administered to the children below 2 years of age while who missed it during last 2 years.

He said that a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.