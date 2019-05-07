Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday foiled an attempt to supply 15,000 substandard carbonated drinks to Ferozwala area.

The authority raided a factory, sealed it and discarded 15,000 fizzy drinks during the raid. It also confiscated 18,000 empty bottles, 11 gas cylinders, three filling machines, mixing machines, caps of different brands of bottles and a huge quantity of fake labels.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that a consignment of harmful drinks was being prepared to be supplied to various distributors during Ramazan. He said the factory was producing fake soft drinks of different popular brands by using artificial flavours, chemicals and impure tap water. He said that expired bottles were also supplied to the market after changing expiry dates.

The DG said the PFA had registered an FIR against the owner of the illegal beverages factory on charges of forgery and adulteration.