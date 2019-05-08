Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has emerged as number one distribution company of the country due to concerted efforts of its staff and close liaison with its four million consumers, said Khurram Mukhtar, chairman Fesco Board of Management.

He was addressing a joint meeting of the business community and Fesco officers at the FCCI auditorium here on Tuesday. He said that Fesco stood at top with 90% marks in Combined Energy Index (CEI). “It indicates its efficiency and record recoveries,” he added.

Mujahid Islam Billah, Chief Executive Officer Fesco, briefed the meeting about organisation. He appreciated positive working culture in the company. He said an efficient complaint redress system has been introduced in Fesco which will work round-the-clock.