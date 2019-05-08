Share:

RAWALPINDI - A team of Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided a house in Rawalpindi and rounded up seven persons, including three Chinese nationals, involved in smuggling of Pakistani girls to China for pushing them in flesh and organ trade, sources informed The Nation on Tuesday.

The raiding team was led by AHTC FIA Rawalpindi Deputy Director Kamran Ali, who put all the accused behind the bars for further interrogation, the sources said. The accused, held by FIA, have been identified as Song Chuaoyang ringleader of gang involved in trafficking women to China, Guyong Da, Fusing Bu, Rafique Hussain, translator and manager of the gang, Sajid Ahmed, facilitator, Saima Mustafa and Saba Jahangir, the two Pakistani suspects who used to trap girls belonging to poor families to sell them at the hands of Chinese human smugglers, the sources added.

According to the sources, two females namely Benish Rasheed and Tayyaba Gull tendered a complaint before Director General (DG) FIA Bashir Memon stating that a gang of Chinese nationals are allegedly involved in trapping innocent and poor Pakistani girls with the help of some local agents to marrying them with Chinese men. They added the Chinese men flown or taken through land routes their brides to China where they pushed them for prostitution or force them for selling organs. They requested the DG FIA to arrest the gang.

Taking action DG FIA marked the matter to AHTC Rawalpindi Deputy Director Kamran Ali tasking him to probe the matter and to take legal action against the human smugglers.

After a thorough inquiry, DD Kamran Ali found the Chinese nationals and Pakistani facilitators guilt and arrested them during a raid in the city, sources said.

A case has also been registered against the accused, they said. FIA would produce the accused before a court of law to obtain their physical remand for further inquiry.

The FIA, following directions of DG FIA Bashir Memon, has intensified crackdown against the Chinese nationals and their Pakistani facilitators for their alleged involvement in giving Pakistani women into marriage with Chinese men and men and later trafficking the women to China for throwing them into sex or organ trade. As many as 15 Chinese men and women were held by FIA during raids in Faisalabad and Lahore in last week for their involvement in human trafficking. The spokesman of Chinese Embassy in Islamabad could not be approached for his official point of view over the arrest of scores of Chinese men and women by FIA for their involvement in human trafficking in Pakistan.