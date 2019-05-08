Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over two different meetings with Finance, Planning and Development D department and then their joint meeting with Irrigation and Works Departments to chalk out strategy for next development budget.

The chief minister said that the financial position of the province is precarious because of decline in federal revenue transfer and this has badly affected development portfolio of the provincial government.

He said that for the next financial year, thrust would be made on completion of on-going schemes. “We may hardly include few new schemes, otherwise focus would be on the completion of on-going development works,” he informed.

Mr Shah said that his focus in the next budget would be on completion of water supply, sanitation and school schemes. He directed the P&D department to conduct a survey to assess and evaluate the impact of the development of road network, bridges on river Indus and hospitals on the life of the people. “We must know what have done and what we have to do to create convenience for the people of Sindh,” he said.

Mr Shah said that the provincial ADP during current closing financial year was Rs230 billion against which expenditures up to end of April 2019 have been recorded at Rs72.88 billion. This utilisation would go up to Rs130-40 billion by end of June. He said that road network had an allocation of Rs56.6 billion against which they have utilised Rs27.8. Similarly, Irrigation sector has utilised Rs17.8 billion against allocation of Rs35.8 billion.

He pointed out that road and Irrigation sectors have utilised Rs45.66 billion which formed 64 percent of their total expenditures. The chief minister also claimed that the Water and Sanitation had Rs42.5 billion allocation but they could utilised Rs6.5 billion. The health department utilized Rs4.3 billion against an allocation of Rs15.8 billion, education utilized Rs5.9 billion against an allocation of Rs15.8 billion. He added that declining trend of utilization of development funds was reported for two different reasons, the first one was less releases due to financial crunch and the other one was the reluctance of the officers. “We have tried our best to develop confidence among the officers so that they can utilize the available funds,” he said.

Minister for Works Syed Nasir Shah told the meeting that 326 roads sector schemes worth Rs25.8 billion were launched against which Rs21.4 were released and the expenditures were Rs16.8 billion.

He said that out of 109 schemes, 70 would be completed in Hyderabad and Sukkur regions. He requested that the next ADP of Works & Service Department may be increased by 40 percent. At this the chief minister said that it was not possible. “I would try to increase your next year’s ADP to some extent, otherwise funds would be allocated only for completion of on-going schemes,” he declared. Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah informed the meeting that second draft of the next year ADP from different department has received and would be studied as per financial allocation. They would be finalised with the approval of the chief minister.

The Irrigation department also proposed to construct Landhis long canal embankments and dock bungalows but the chief minister said that they would be approved if the financial position of the government is improved.

ONLINE GERMAN LANGUAGE

COURSE FROM JUNE 17

Four months “Basic German Language Course” will commence from June 17 at International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Karachi University (KU).

Senior official of the ICCBS - University of Karachi said that this course will be coordinated through the Latif Ebrahim Jamal National Science Information Centre (ICCBS - University of Karachi) in collaboration with the German language expert at Goethe-Institute, Karachi. He maintained that the course will be transmitted on-line through Video Conferencing facility and via webinar technology at the LEJ Centre.

He said the language program was being jointly organized by Virtual Education Project Pakistan (VEPP) and Goethe-Institute, Karachi, Pakistan.

This course has been designed to help undergraduate, graduate and post graduate university students specializing in biological and chemical and social sciences to develop and provide a better knowledge of the German language abroad and foster international cultural cooperation, he mentioned.

ICCBS has advised all the candidates to apply for the course latest by June 12 with the online registration link: http://events.hec.gov.pk/