Share:

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad Rural Circle police claimed to have busted a gang of criminals allegedly involved in robberies in various localities of the capital including Defence Housing Authority and recovered gold ornaments, cash and weapons from them.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Omer Khan said that a special police picket was established in DHA Phase-II following directions of IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed. The purpose of the picket was ensuring effective security in the area and keeping high vigilance against those involved in criminal activities. After setting up the picket, significant reduction in crime rate was witnessed in the area, particularly due to cooperation of the administration of DHA, the SP claimed. ASP Bhara Kahu Essa Khan, SDPO Sihala DSP Rukhsar Mehdi, SHO Sihala Inspector Ashraf and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

Due to high vigilance, SP (Rural) said, the police succeeded to bust a gang of robbers comprising five members. The gangsters, he said, included 3 Afghan nationals identified as Imran Ahmedzai, Dawa Jan and Fazal-e-Rabi while two others have been recognised as Waqar Ali alias Tura Khan and Rehan Sher, residents of Swabi. The gang was involved in various robberies in jurisdiction of Sihala police station, according to the police. They also recovered valuables including gold ornaments and cash worth millions of rupees from them. The accused Waqar Ali alias Tura Khan has also remained involved in various dacoity cases in the area of Rwat, Sabzi Mandi and Industrial Area police stations while other accused Dawa Jan was wanted to Civil Line, Naseerabad, Saddar Beroni police stations of Rawalpindi and Saddar police station Wah, Taxila.

One of the accused Fazal-e-Rabi was involved in dacoity at the house of former Chairman Senate Waseem Sajjad. During the preliminary investigation, they revealed that they used to enter in the housing societies on a car and sit in the parks. After 11 pm, they used to roam in streets and enter in the houses after breaking the glass windows and grills. They used to make house inmates hostage at gun point and looted the houses.

SP (Rural) said that these gangsters were nabbed by a team headed by ASP Essa Khan including SHO Sihala Inspector Rana Ashraf, ASI Tanveer Raza and others.

This team used modern techniques for investigation and succeeded to nab them. The SP said that further investigation is underway from the nabbed persons.