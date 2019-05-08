Share:

The federal government has accepted the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of increasing electricity and gas prices in the country.

The consumers will pay Rs340 billion in three years for electricity and gas. The government has also agreed to make the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) an autonomous body to set electricity prices.

Sources said only exporters will be given limited subsidy in industrial consumers. Sources said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will also be made autonomous in setting the prices.

On May 5, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said Dr Reza Baqir had resigned from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to serve Pakistan.

“We welcome Reza Baqir as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). He has come to support Prime Minister Imran Khan on economic front,” Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said while talking to media in Islamabad.

She had said the graduate of high educational institutes Reza Baqir was a proud son of the soil. She said in Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan talent was valued.

The special assistant had said opposition wanted to close the doors on intelligent Pakistanis.