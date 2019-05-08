Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI’s government has been shirking away from the constitutional obligation by not convening at least one meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in three months mandatory period.

The previous government was strongly criticised by the main opposition in and outside the parliament for not holding CCI’s meeting to take up important matters to resolve inter-provincial matters.

“The incumbent government has not been holding meeting for the last many months, which is clear violation of the constitution,” said PPP-P’s Information Secretary Nafeesa Shah while talking to The Nation.

The incumbent government, after coming to power, held meetings of CCI to resolve important inter-linked matters of the provinces but now for the last around five months the meeting was not summoned. The CCI, according to the constitution (Article-154/3), must meet at least once every 90 days.

“There is a need to hold meeting to resolve water crisis, gas provision and other matters”

PPP-P’s information secretary said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should pay attention on the inter-linked matters of provinces. “Like economic crisis, the country is suffering from many other challenges,” she said mentioning the government should avoid violating constitutional obligation. PPP-P’s MNA said that there was a need to hold meeting to resolve water crisis, gas provision and other matters in the CCI.

On the other hands, the Ministry of IPC is waiting for the nod of provinces to evolve consensus on unanimous agenda points. “Provinces were requested around a month before but still waiting for their response,” Minister IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza had earlier shared with this newspaper.

The provinces, the sources said, have still not been able to evolve consensus on unanimous agenda points to resolve inter-linked issues including water and gas distribution, for the upcoming Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting.

A tentative list of agenda had already been forwarded to all the provinces to evolve consensus on unanimous agenda. The final agenda, according to the procedure, will be sent to Prime Minister Secretariat for final approval to summon the CCI meeting.

About upcoming meeting, sources said the meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister will also review percentage of implementation of previous issues settled in the last meeting. They said the members from Islamabad might raise the long pending matter of a separate secretariat of CCI in the meeting.

Prior to the 18th constitutional Amendment, only 11 meetings of the CCI were held in 37 years since 1973. The previous two governments (PPP-P and PML-N) had also not regularly held meetings after passing mandatory three-month period.

Both the previous government had strongly criticised each other for not regularly holding meeting of CCI, considering it violation of constitutional obligation.